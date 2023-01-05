MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.69. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,014 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTW. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

MarketWise Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

