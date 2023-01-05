MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.69. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,014 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTW. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

