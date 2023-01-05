Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 34,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.