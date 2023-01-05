ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN remained flat at $85.48 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

