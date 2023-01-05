Manifold Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $134,597.70 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $13.01 or 0.00077252 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $134,597.70 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

