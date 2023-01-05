Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.06 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $23.06 million and $13,788.40 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00233121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00341745 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,800.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

