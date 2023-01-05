MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

