MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.