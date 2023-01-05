Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading Down 2.3%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.24 and last traded at 1.26. 262,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,899,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.29.

Magic Empire Global Trading Up 65.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magic Empire Global stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Magic Empire Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

