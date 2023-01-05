Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $184.59

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.59 and last traded at $181.27, with a volume of 181107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.48.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

