Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,042 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 6.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.85.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

