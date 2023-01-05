M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 1.8%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.45 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65). Approximately 29,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £47.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.