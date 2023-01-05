M. Kraus & Co Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.67. 12,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,991. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.09 and its 200 day moving average is $334.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

