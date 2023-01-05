M. Kraus & Co Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.45.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

