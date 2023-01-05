M. Kraus & Co Has $2.42 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.
COP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.16. 14,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
