LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €902.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €902.00 ($959.57) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($796.81) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($787.23) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($893.62) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($835.11) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €738.00 ($785.11) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($277.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €689.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €653.89.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

