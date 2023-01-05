Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of LXFR opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Luxfer had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luxfer by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

