Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $385.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %

LULU stock opened at $320.98 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.