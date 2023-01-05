LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,026. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $247,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

