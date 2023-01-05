Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $357.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

