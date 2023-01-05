Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Hits $224.37 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $224.37 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,856,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,788,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00282174 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $161.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
