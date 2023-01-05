LINK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.31 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, LINK has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $31.52 or 0.00187111 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $188.31 million and $2.24 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

