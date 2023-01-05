Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $316.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.59 and a 200-day moving average of $300.57. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

