Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading 1.5% Higher

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 2,162,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,468,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Lightning eMotors Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Insider Transactions at Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 189.04% and a negative return on equity of 225.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

