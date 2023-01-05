LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 84,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,004% from the average session volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
LifeWorks Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.
LifeWorks Company Profile
LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.
