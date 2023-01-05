Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.80.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

