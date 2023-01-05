Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 10,189 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

