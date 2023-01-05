Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

