Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 339,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for about 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $727,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.