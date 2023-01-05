Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 2.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.7 %

SH opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

