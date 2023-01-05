LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,034.21

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $3,034.21 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 171.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00443713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.02223768 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.37 or 0.30314066 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization."

