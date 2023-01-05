Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Lefteris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

