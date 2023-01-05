LCX Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, LCX has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and $344,607.74 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LCX

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

