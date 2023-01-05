Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,772 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

