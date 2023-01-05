Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 869 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $334.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

