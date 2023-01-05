Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 53,036 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 189.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 67.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.