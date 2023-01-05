Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for about 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

AYI opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

