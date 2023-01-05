Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $827,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,979 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

