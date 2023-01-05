Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and $122,024.87 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

