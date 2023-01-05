Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Universal Electronics accounts for about 3.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

UEIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 million, a PE ratio of 263.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $148.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.87 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

