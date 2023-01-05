Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Franklin Covey worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 143.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

