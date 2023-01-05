Lapides Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 22.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 73.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $555,546.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,325. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

CIEN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,811. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

