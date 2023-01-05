Lapides Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. CSG Systems International accounts for about 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of CSG Systems International worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

