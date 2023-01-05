Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $90.60.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.
In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
