Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

