Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LW opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

