Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek Sells 19,080 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.03. 5,674,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.