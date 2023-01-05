Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek Sells 19,080 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.03. 5,674,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

