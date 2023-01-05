Kujira Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.59 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $48.59 million and $78,457.89 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 187.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00443068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.02222129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.93 or 0.30269992 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,760,713 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.46992593 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75,250.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

