Komodo Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $248,732.36 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00238114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00079226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,584,262 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.