Komodo (KMD) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.44 million and approximately $280,262.77 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00237683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00079803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,582,983 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

