KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0296 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $912.63 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00445151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.49 or 0.02218195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.78 or 0.30412782 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03147491 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,000.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

