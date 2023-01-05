Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading 25% Higher

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 147,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 156,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Up 41.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

