KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) is Money Concepts Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,115 shares during the period. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.14% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMLM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KMLM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

